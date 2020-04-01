Rally Reno County Program Provides Local Economic Relief

In Kansas, the Hutchinson Community Foundation, Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber, and the United Way of Reno County have come together to produce a tool called Rally Reno County to support local businesses and employees in the retail, service and hospitality industries affected by social distancing measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rally Reno County is an online tool that enables customers to put dollars in the hands of their favorite retail, service and hospitality businesses while providing assistance to those affected by layoffs or reductions in pay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These Reno County businesses play such a large role in our economy,” said Debra Teufel, President & CEO of the Hutch Chamber. “As a team of community leaders, we felt a responsibility to do our part in continuing commerce and providing a revenue stream for local businesses. It is phenomenal to join with our community partners to launch this initiative and to assist our members.”

Rally Reno County operates off the basic premise of “buy local, give local.” When a customer buys a gift card through RallyReno.org, the value of that gift card will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, with basic needs assistance to individuals and families who have been directly impacted by layoffs or wage loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we think about those that have been affected by this crisis, it is time for us to support those that are in need within our community,” said Lisa Gleason, Executive Director of United Way of Reno County. “It is an honor to be able to work in partnership to help provide assistance to our most vulnerable population while reinforcing the need to shop local and support our small businesses.”

“I’m proud that the Community Foundation can make this match available at such a critical time,” said Aubrey Patterson, President and CEO of the Hutchinson Community Foundation. “People and businesses across Reno County are facing great hardships but with out-of-the-box thinking, community action, and the generosity of our donors, we’re going to get through this together.”

The match was made available by Donor Advised Funds through the Hutchinson Community Foundation. Affected local businesses or individuals seeking assistance are asked to visit RallyReno.org to review eligibility requirements.

