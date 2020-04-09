H&V Delivering Critical Materials In Fight Against COVID-19

As the COVID-19 virus is straining the global healthcare supply chain, Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), which has operations in Floyd County, VA, is busy making filtration material that is a critical component in respiratory protection equipment being used to fight the virus.

H&V is taking this responsibility seriously as well as the safety of its employees and the community. Over the last few months, the corporation has added staff and adjusted manufacturing schedules to optimize the amount of product it can produce in response to this global health crisis. H&V is also prioritizing orders from existing customers who have active manufacturing and distribution within the respiratory protection market with approved products. This approach will optimize the speed and number of people who can be helped in this challenging situation.

H&V is currently supplying media that will be used in the following applications:

40 million N95 facemasks per month

40 million medical breathing devices, including ventilators per month

20,000 HEPA filters per month used in hospitals and pharmaceutical laboratories

Source: Onward New River Valley (formerly the New River Valley Economic Development Alliance).

