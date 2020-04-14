Abilene Manufacturing Company Gets Help To Build New HQ

Abilene, TX has approved an economic development package for Hartmann’s Inc. expansion project, dubbed Project ISO. The Abilene-based manufacturing company produces precision parts for several industries including aerospace and aviation, automotive, and medical.

In order to secure Hartmann’s future growth, the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) will sell an existing manufacturing facility to Hartman’s Inc. The 100,000-square-foot facility, located in Five Points Business Park in Northwest Abilene, will serve as both the company’s corporate headquarters and its manufacturing operation. Hartmann’s Inc. is projected to invest $12 million in the purchase of the building, renovations, and equipment and will be able to retain its current 27 employees and create an additional 70 jobs over the next seven years. This new facility will enable the company to maintain its current workload while building additional capacity for new contracts.

“This expansion is a critical move for our company,” said Alan Hartmann, VP of Manufacturing, Hartmann’s Inc. “Our family has worked hard over the last 65 years to build a strong reputation. This move is the culmination of all that work, securing our next 65.”

The economic development package for Hartmann’s $12 million investment includes the purchase of the building from the DCOA as well as an incentive amount that is not to exceed $900,000 for building improvements and equipment.

“This is a fantastic project that is good for Hartmann’s and great for Abilene,” said Misty Mayo, CEO, DCOA. “The Development Corporation is proud to partner and support them with their expansion.”

Want to learn more about Texas corporate expansion?

Considering Texas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.