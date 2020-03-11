West Melbourne, Florida: Logistics Gem On The Space Coast

By the BF Staff

From the January/February 2020 Issue

Easy access to international markets makes West Melbourne, FL the ideal logistical choice for your company. West Melbourne, a strategically located transportation hub on Central Florida’s East Coast, is minutes away from Interstate Highway access, deep water ports, an international airport—and a space port.

The City of West Melbourne combines the friendliness and accessibility of a small town with the excitement and vibrancy of the Florida Space Coast, located minutes from some of the world’s most famous beaches, the Kennedy Space Center, the Brevard Zoo, the King Performing Arts Center, Space Coast Stadium and the area’s natural resources.

West Melbourne is part of Brevard County’s educational system, one of the highest rated in the State. The area offers educational resources from preschool to post graduate, all within five miles of the city. Its public schools all are “A” or “ B” rated. Over 92 percent of Brevard high school graduates choose to pursue higher educational degrees.

West Melbourne offers area businesses the benefit of a highly-skilled, well-educated professional workforce. The city is home to numerous technology and manufacturing firms including wireless telecommunications, avionics and defense technologies, advanced metallurgy production and electronic circuit board manufacturing and assembly firms. One company to take advantage of the city’s resources is the Lockheed Martin Corporation whose 64,000 square-foot facility opened in 2010 with 100 new employees.

West Melbourne is a pro-business city committed to planned growth, creating jobs, maintaining and improving the overall quality of life for residents and visitors. We have established strong working partnerships with State and County agencies, such as Enterprise Florida and the Space Coast Economic Development Commission, as well as the premier educational resources, including the University of Central Florida and Eastern Florida State College.

These partnerships enable incentives that make the relocation or expansion of your business in West Melbourne a profitable and business-savvy decision.

The City of West Melbourne values economic development and counts among its top priorities:

Creating value-added job opportunities for our residents

Supporting our existing industries and recruiting compatible industries

Diversifying our community’s economic base

Enhancing the overall quality of life

West Melbourne stands out among other cities in its readiness to provide assistance to help existing businesses expand and to attract new businesses that bring additional job opportunities, investment and services to the community. Local businesses agree:

“We’re happy to be in West Melbourne. We’ve been here 27 years, in this business friendly area. The Space Coast is a great place to find a highly technical workforce and our customers love to come visit us,” says Dave Christiano, President, USSI Telecommunications.

Karl Kettner, Senior Program Manager, Lockheed Martin, said Lockheed chose to expand in West Melbourne because of the economics and the broad talent base and technicians.

West Melbourne is a young city that is maturing into a community driven by the development of technology-industry clusters and capitalizing on our proximity to, and established relationships with, our region’s educational and research leaders. West Melbourne’s ever-diversifying retail and entertainment opportunities, unsurpassed natural assets, and recreational facilities make the City one of the best places to live, work and raise a family.

West Melbourne has it all: a convenient location in one of the world’s top technology hotspots—Florida’s Space Coast—low taxes, an excellent quality of life, a top-tier educational system and a pro-business government committed to responsible economic development.

