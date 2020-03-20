Governors Request $150B In Federal Aid To Combat COVID-19

As governors lead the responses in their states to the COVID-19 public health emergency, they are requesting $150 billion in immediate direct aid to states, as well as an increase in the federal share of Medicaid funding for states.

In a letter to congressional leadership, National Governors Association Chair Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Vice Chair New York Governor Andrew Cuomo noted that states and territories have taken “significant and costly” steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Providing aid directly to states and territories gives governors the flexibility they need to try innovative approaches to protect a wide range of services such as: addressing the increase in unemployment, minimizing the economic impact of business closures, ensuring all students have access to education, meeting the child care and housing needs of residents, and maintaining public transportation and social welfare programs,” they wrote.

Governors also called on Congress to increase the federal share of Medicaid funding for states by adjusting the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) to levels seen during the economic recession in 2009.

They also urged Congress to eliminate the Medicaid Fiscal Accountability Rule.

The National Governors Association has been assisting governors and coordinating best practices for dealing with the emergency in their states and territories, as well as advocacy with Congress and the Administration to ensure a comprehensive federal-state-local approach to promoting public health.

A list of the steps states have taken to address coronavirus, as well as federal guidance and other resources, can be found on the National Governors Association’s coronavirus resource site.

