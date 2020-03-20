Governors Request $150B In Federal Aid To Combat COVID-19

In response to COVID-19, governors are requesting $150 billion in immediate direct aid to states, and an increase in the federal share of Medicaid funding for states.


https://businessfacilities.com/2020/03/governors-request-150b-federal-aid-combat-covid-19/
In response to COVID-19, governors are requesting $150 billion in immediate direct aid to states, and an increase in the federal share of Medicaid funding for states.
Read The Business Facilities Coronavirus Mission Statement
03/20/2020
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Governors Request $150B In Federal Aid To Combat COVID-19

In response to COVID-19, governors are requesting $150 billion in immediate direct aid to states, and an increase in the federal share of Medicaid funding for states.

Governors Request $150B In Federal Aid To Combat COVID-19

As governors lead the responses in their states to the COVID-19 public health emergency, they are requesting $150 billion in immediate direct aid to states, as well as an increase in the federal share of Medicaid funding for states.

In a letter to congressional leadership, National Governors Association Chair Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Vice Chair New York Governor Andrew Cuomo noted that states and territories have taken “significant and costly” steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Providing aid directly to states and territories gives governors the flexibility they need to try innovative approaches to protect a wide range of services such as: addressing the increase in unemployment, minimizing the economic impact of business closures, ensuring all students have access to education, meeting the child care and housing needs of residents, and maintaining public transportation and social welfare programs,” they wrote.

governors COVID-19Governors also called on Congress to increase the federal share of Medicaid funding for states by adjusting the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) to levels seen during the economic recession in 2009.

They also urged Congress to eliminate the Medicaid Fiscal Accountability Rule.

The National Governors Association has been assisting governors and coordinating best practices for dealing with the emergency in their states and territories, as well as advocacy with Congress and the Administration to ensure a comprehensive federal-state-local approach to promoting public health.

A list of the steps states have taken to address coronavirus, as well as federal guidance and other resources, can be found on the National Governors Association’s coronavirus resource site.

Want more news about COVID-19?

Check out all the latest COVID-19/coronavirus news related to economic development, workforce and business development, corporate expansion and more.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Managing The COVID-19 Crisis: Seven Tips For Business Leaders 

Executive Analysis
Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, offers tips for business leaders as they guide their teams through the Coronavirus crisis.

Most Employees Working From Home Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Surveys & Research
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, 88% of organizations have encouraged or required their workers to work from home, according to a Gartner survey.

Business Facilities LiveXchange Has Been Postponed

Event News
Due to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Business Facilities LiveXchange has been postponed until September 27-29, 2020 at The Ballantyne Hotel in Charlotte, NC.