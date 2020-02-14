E.I. Williams Industries Creating 100 Manufacturing Jobs In Louisiana

E.I. Williams Industries will establish a new facility to manufacture industrial sound-control equipment in Webster Parish, LA. The Canadian company will create 100 new direct jobs at an existing facility in the North Webster Parish Industrial District, where it will make a $700,000 capital investment. The Webster Parish facility will be the company’s first manufacturing site in the U.S.

“We were approached to consider Louisiana at a conference meeting in Calgary, Alberta with representatives of the state, who then made all the arrangements for us to visit potential sites,” said company President Jim Williams. “We selected the Northwest Louisiana site due to its proximity to some of our largest customers, our ability to expand business into Central and South America, and most importantly the training opportunities that are available to our potential workforce. The teams at LED and the North Louisiana Economic Partnership made us feel incredibly welcome and were instrumental in making this project a reality. Louisiana’s hospitality – and the skilled and loyal workforce – convinced us to establish this new facility in Sarepta.”

E.I. Williams will create the 100 jobs over the next five years, with an average annual salary of $37,400, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in another 122 new indirect jobs, for a total of 222 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. The company will lease a 50,000-square-foot building, with manufacturing equipment to be installed in the first quarter of 2020.

“With a welcoming business climate, talented workforce and strong infrastructure, Louisiana remains an ideal destination for international business investments,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “On behalf of the State of Louisiana, I am proud to welcome E.I. Williams, and I am confident they will find success in Webster Parish. The company’s investment will create new economic opportunities for our people, and generate economic momentum for the region.”

Headquartered in Ajax near Toronto, E.I. Williams designs and manufactures vent silencers, fan silencers, industrial silencers and noise enclosures. LED began discussions with E.I. Williams about a potential manufacturing facility in June 2019. To secure the project, Louisiana offered an incentive package that includes the LED FastStart® workforce development program. The package also includes a $250,000 incentive from the state’s Economic Development Award Program, which will be used for infrastructure upgrades on-site. The company also is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“This project will provide a much-needed economic boost for Webster Parish,” said Webster Parish Police Jury President Jim Bonsall. “I want to thank the North Webster Parish Industrial District, North Louisiana Economic Partnership and Louisiana Economic Development for working tirelessly behind the scenes to put this deal together. E.I. Williams will find a good home in Webster Parish.”

“E.I. Williams’ new 100-job manufacturing project in North Webster Parish is a game-changer for this rural community,” said President Scott Martinez of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership. “NLEP worked with the company on identifying a building in our region and provided strategic support on site visits, workforce training and the lease agreement.”

