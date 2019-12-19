Squarespace Creating More Than 150 Tech Jobs In NYC

Squarespace, the all-in-one website building platform, will expand its global headquarters in New York City, growing its presence in the city 20 percent by 2022. The expansion will create over 150 new tech jobs — 70 percent of which will be on Squarespace’s engineering team, with the remainder supporting product design, marketing, operations and other roles that will support the company’s rapid growth.

“As a tech company that has grown up in New York City over the past decade, I strongly believe the diversity of talent and industry in our great city has offered us unique advantages while inspiring our design-led approach,” said Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena. “Our vision at Squarespace is to be the leading brand platform for the next generation of independent businesses and creators, and we’re proud to invest in our headquarters to attract new employees who will help our customers around the world succeed in their pursuits.”

As part of the expansion, Squarespace will invest in building out two newly-leased floors in the West Village’s historic Maltz Building. The announcement supports Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s efforts to further develop New York’s tech economy and to create jobs in communities across the state.

“New York State has added tens of thousands of tech jobs over the last decade — and we are not slowing down anytime soon. Thanks to smart state investments in the tech-talent pipeline, we are continuing to grow our economy and generate opportunities for New Yorkers,” said Gov. Cuomo. “Squarespace is a prime example of New York’s tech-industry strength, and we are proud they are expanding their global headquarters — helping cement our position as a global tech leader.”

In 2016, Squarespace established its global headquarters in New York City, leasing three floors in the West Village’s historic Maltz Building. The company has since taken over two additional floors and established a content studio in the building’s basement to bring all creative capabilities in-house. In total, Squarespace will now occupy 166,000 square feet over five floors and will invest millions in outfitting its new space.

“Thanks to smart state investments and Governor Cuomo’s leadership, tech companies are starting and growing in New York every day, and we are proud to count Squarespace among the leaders of our thriving tech ecosystem,” said Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-Designate Eric Gertler. “This expansion is a major vote of confidence by one of the Empire State’s most successful unicorn companies — as we continue to grow our tech sector with great excitement.”

To support Squarespace’s expansion of its global headquarters in New York City and its creation of at least 156 tech jobs, Empire State Development has offered the company up to $2.2 million in performance-based Excelsior Tax Credits over the next 10 years. Squarespace will only receive the full value of the credits if it creates at least 156 jobs by 2022, and then retains those new jobs and more than 700 existing New York City-based jobs through 2029.

Since 2011, New York’s tech employment has grown 23 percent, from approximately 327,000 to 403,000 jobs. In New York City, the change has been more dramatic, growing from roughly 114,000 to 180,000 jobs — or an increase of 58 percent. Squarespace’s expansion in New York City joins recent tech sector projects by Netflix, Yext and Nanotronics.

