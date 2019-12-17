GM Investing $1.5B In Wentzville,Missouri Expansion

General Motors will invest $1.5 billion and retain nearly 4,000 jobs at its Wentzville, MO facility. The announcement represents one of the largest single project investments from the private sector in Missouri.

“We are excited and proud that General Motors, an American multinational corporation with more than 100 years of automotive industry experience, is renewing its commitment to our region with this investment in the Wentzville plant,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This is truly a historic moment for Missouri, and it was an honor to be part of today’s announcement.

“From day one, our administration has been focused on workforce development and infrastructure, and this project falls right in line with these priorities,” he continued. “Partners from higher education, transportation, state and local government, and our legislature all came together to help secure the future of this facility, and today that hard work paid off. The result is a $1.5 billion investment and 4,000 good-paying jobs that will benefit not only Wentzville, but every corner of the state for generations to come.”

The Wentzville plant supports 12,241 jobs throughout Missouri’s economy and generates more than $2 billion in GDP annually. Out of the state’s 227 automotive suppliers, 178 supply GM, accounting for more than $700 million spent by GM on Missouri suppliers.

“Today’s announcement magnifies Missouri’s position as a hub for the automotive industry,” said Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon. “This shows that we have the workforce, infrastructure and the economic development tools needed to secure major investment in Missouri. Our team, along with partners across the state, look forward to working with GM and others to build on this momentum and move Missouri forward.”

“The General Motors expansion is great for Missouri. With the Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan, we are investing in new technology and electrical infrastructure to benefit all customers while providing one of the best economic development incentives in the country to bring even more business to the communities we serve,” said Chairman and President of Ameren Missouri Marty Lyons. “This is a great competitive edge to continue growing the local workforce and our economy.”

Want to learn more about Missouri corporate expansion?

Considering Missouri for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Missouri economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.