Freightliner Custom Chassis Expanding In Cherokee County, SC

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC), a manufacturer of premium vehicle chassis, will expand its operations in Cherokee County, SC. The more than $13.9 million investment is expected to create 193 new jobs.

“Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) is grateful and proud to partner with Cherokee County and South Carolina Department of Commerce to expand our operations in Gaffney SC,” said Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation President and CEO Jeff Sather. “At FCCC, we take pride in everything we do and are driven by a deep desire to innovate to meet the needs of our customers, lead the market and deliver memories, one ride at a time. We’re thrilled that this expansion will allow us to grow our team and continue to invest in the industry and in South Carolina.”

Established in 1995, FCCC is a division of Daimler Trucks North America LLC and currently employs more than 1,000 team members at its headquarters located in Gaffney, SC. The company manufactures premium chassis for the luxury RV, school bus, commercial bus and walk-in van markets. FCCC’s Cherokee County expansion is expected to be completed by early 2022.

“Congratulations to Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation for expanding once again in Cherokee County,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This $13.9 million investment and 193 new jobs will make a huge difference in Cherokee County, and we look forward to watching FCCC continue to grow and thrive for years to come.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits and a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant for building and site improvements.

“South Carolina’s automotive sector continues to power our economy; and, today, we celebrate Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation’s expansion in Cherokee County,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “The $13.9 million investment and 193 jobs will have a major impact on the both the local community and throughout the state.”

“Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation is a well-established and valued corporate citizen in Cherokee County,” said Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer. “We are thankful for the trust that FCCC has placed in Cherokee County by, once again, expanding their operations. Freightliner’s success is a testament to their company values and is a blessing to our county by offering quality jobs to our community.”

Want to learn more about South Carolina corporate expansion?

Considering South Carolina for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to South Carolina economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.