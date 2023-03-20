1st Annual EDO Awards: Submit Your Entry Now!

Don’t miss this chance to have your economic development organization (EDO) recognized for leadership in attracting and retaining growing companies!

The deadline for submitting your entry for Business Facilities 1st Annual EDO Awards is Friday, March 31.

In the first of what will be an annual EDO awards program, Business Facilities will recognize organizations for efforts from January 2022 to present that include (but are not limited to):

attracting an “against all odds” investment

fostering expansion of existing companies

innovative incentives

partnerships with education (K-12 and higher ed)

supporting entrepreneurs, as well as emerging industries

housing initiatives

marketing tools

If your team has demonstrated savvy and success in one of these aspects of economic development, share your story and submit materials no later than March 31, 2023.