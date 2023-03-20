1st Annual EDO Awards: Submit Your Entry Now!

Don’t miss this chance to have your economic development organization (EDO) recognized for leadership in attracting and retaining growing companies!
The deadline for submitting your entry for Business Facilities 1st Annual EDO Awards is Friday, March 31.
In the first of what will be an annual EDO awards program, Business Facilities will recognize organizations for efforts from January 2022 to present that include (but are not limited to):
- attracting an “against all odds” investment
- fostering expansion of existing companies
- innovative incentives
- partnerships with education (K-12 and higher ed)
- supporting entrepreneurs, as well as emerging industries
- housing initiatives
- marketing tools
If your team has demonstrated savvy and success in one of these aspects of economic development, share your story and submit materials no later than March 31, 2023.
Nominations will be accepted from a member of your own organization. Industry professionals with strong ties to an EDO will also be considered. Winners will be announced in early April and recognized in the May/June issue of Business Facilities and on BusinessFacilities.com. There is no charge to submit a nomination for Business Facilities’ 1st Annual EDO Awards.
Should you have any questions not answered in the entry form, please email Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove at acosgrove@groupc.com or call her at 732-559-1250.
We look forward to receiving your entry!