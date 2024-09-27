Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Industries » Food Processing

$1M Grant Will Help Hanover Foods Upgrade Delaware Plant

The Modernization Investment Support Initiative funds will support the food producer's plans to invest in infrastructure and equipment improvements at its Clayton facility.

In Delaware, Hanover Foods Corporation has received a Modernization Investment Support Initiative (MISI) grant to help update its plant in Clayton. The producer and distributor of canned and frozen vegetables and refrigerated and canned meal products was approved for up to $1 million in funding from the state pilot program that aims to help Delaware businesses evolve and remain competitive within their industries. The company will apply the grant toward a more than $5 million project to improve its Clayton site with modernized drying and freezing infrastructure and upgraded harvesting, washing, and sorting equipment.

“Hanover Foods has long valued our trusted partnerships with Delaware and Maryland farmers, and we are proud to be the employer of choice for our team members at our Clayton, Delaware, facility,” said David Shaqfeh, president of Hanover Foods Corporation. “We are grateful to the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, the administration of Governor John Carney and our other state and county partners for working with us to help keep Hanover Foods a strong and vibrant contributor to the local and state economy.”

Hanover Foods, Delaware
DPP’s Kurt Foreman and Charles A. Madden, Hanover’s David Shaqfeh and Will Choi, KEP’s Linda Parkowski, Hanover’s Justin Prystajko and DPP’s Megan Kopistecki are shown following the Council on Development Finance meeting. (Photo: Delaware Prosperity Partnership)

Hanover contracts with 41 farms in Delaware and 38 farms in Maryland to have them grow peas, corn, lima beans and edamame on behalf of the company. Hanover then harvests, processes, packages and distributes the products for sale at grocery retailers across the U.S. Hanover’s Clayton plant employs 55 workers year-round and adds more than 100 additional seasonal workers between May and November.

Hanover Foods currently has 10 domestic plants in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware and two international plants in Guatemala. Hanover Foods is a key employer in Kent County and a vital player in Delaware’s agriculture sector. Largely because of its operations in the state, Delaware is the #1 producer of lima beans in the U.S., according to DPP.

“With this investment, Hanover will be able to modernize their technology to continue operations and potentially expand,” said Governor John Carney. “Without this investment, the 100-year-old company may have made the tough decision to close their sole Delaware facility, located in Clayton. Thanks to the Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) and the Kent Economic Partnership (KEP) for their effort to support existing employers that are critical to our community.”

“Hanover Foods has a longstanding history as an integral part of the agriculture supply chain in Delaware and surrounding areas,” said KEP Executive Director Linda Parkowski. “The MISI grant will allow them to modernize and stay competitive and remain a part of Delaware agriculture for many years to come.”

The MISI pilot program was created in 2023 following a proposal by DPP and the state Division of Small Business. Up to $5 million from the Delaware Strategic Fund has been approved for distribution through the MISI pilot to help existing Delaware companies preemptively avert or reduce future potential risks to jobs and operations and encourage reinvestment toward long-term sustainability. DPP previously supported successful MISI applications from Wilmington’s High-Tech Machine Co. in 2023 and Newark’s Natural Dairy earlier this year.

KEP and DPP learned of Hanover Foods’ needs when they connected with the company through their Business Retention Engagement efforts. Both economic development organizations supported the company’s MISI funding request to the state Council on Development Finance.

Check out all the latest news related to Delaware economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Agriculture, Capital Investment, Daily News, Delaware, Economic Development, Featured, Food Processing, Incentives, Taxes & Financing, Industry Clusters/Hubs

Business Incentives, Capital Investment, Clayton, delaware, Delaware Prosperity Partnership, Economic Development, Food Processing, Governor John Carney, Hanover Foods, Kent Economic Partnership, Modernization Investment Support Initiative, Single Location, Site Selection

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Progress Labs at Center 85 in Frederick, Maryland is a five-building approximately 700,000 square foot development. Available for sale or lease. Permit ready.

Property Spotlight: Progress Labs at Center 85 – Frederick, Maryland

Progress Labs at Center 85 in Frederick, Maryland is a five-building approximately 700,000 square foot development. Available for sale or lease, and a Build-to-Suit Opportunity. Permit ready.

Business climate. Workforce. Innovation. Infrastructure. Quality of life. Minnesota consistently ranks high for the factors important to success. 

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Rosenbauer Perspective | Star of the North

Business climate. Workforce. Innovation. Infrastructure. Quality of life. Minnesota consistently ranks high for the factors important to success.  Rosenbauer is the world’s leading manufacturer of custom fire apparatus. See what role being located in Minnesota plays in their unmatched success.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Previous

Proctor & Gamble To Invest $180M Into Missouri Operations

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly