$1B Boeing Expansion To Create 500 Jobs In South Carolina

Boeing plans to invest $1 billion in infrastructure upgrades at its existing Charleston County, South Carolina operations. The aircraft manufacturer expects the expansion project to create 500 new jobs over the next five years.
For more than a decade, Boeing South Carolina (BSC) has been the home of the full 787 Dreamliner production cycle and fabricates, assembles, and delivers the 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 to customers globally. The company established operations in South Carolina in 2009 and currently employs more than 7,800 people across its Airport and North Campuses in North Charleston, and its West Campus in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg operations, which Boeing acquired earlier this year, will not be affected by the expansion plans.
“Since the creation of Boeing South Carolina in 2009, we’ve marked many important milestones – including consolidating 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina,” said Vice President and General Manager of the 787 Program and BSC Site Leader Scott Stocker. “I’m thrilled for this next phase of growth, which is made possible by our incredible teammates and the confidence our customers have in our airplanes. This decision reflects Boeing’s commitment to the workforce, the 787 program and the community. We are building a legacy at BSC, for ourselves and for future generations in the Palmetto State.”
Boeing will expand both of its North Charleston campuses, located at 5400 International Blvd. and 9775 Patriot Blvd., to support increased 787 Dreamliner production targets and potential future rate increases driven by market demand. The 787 Dreamliner program plans to increase to a rate of 10 airplanes per month by 2026. Operations are expected to be online in early 2027.
“Boeing’s decision to expand in Charleston County further solidifies South Carolina’s position as a leader in the aerospace industry,” commented Governor Henry McMaster. “This significant investment and the 500 new jobs it will bring to the Lowcountry reflect Boeing’s confidence in our workforce and highlights the strength of our pro-business environment. We look forward to continuing to build our partnership and the opportunities this expansion will bring to our state.”
“The legacy Boeing has built in South Carolina is truly something worth celebrating, and we are thrilled the company is continuing to invest in our state,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “Congratulations to Boeing and Charleston County on this substantial investment of $1 billion and the new opportunities it will create in the Lowcountry.”
“Boeing has been a cornerstone of economic growth and innovation in Charleston County for over a decade, and this latest investment underscores their deep commitment to our community,” remarked Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III. “Creating 500 new jobs and a $1 billion expansion solidify Charleston County’s position as a leader in the global aerospace industry. We proudly support Boeing’s continued success and the opportunities it brings to our residents and businesses.”
More December Investment Projects
So far in December, the following seven projects have also been announced across South Carolina:
Senn Brothers Produce Grows In Jasper County: Senn Brothers Produce will invest $2.9 million to expand its South Carolina footprint with a new operation in Jasper County. The West Columbia-based produce distributor will create 19 new jobs. The new facility, located in the Cypress Ridge Business Park in Ridgeland, will have cold storage and office space to allow for expanded service to the Hilton Head and Savannah markets. Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2026.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $75,000 Set-Aside grant to Jasper County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.
LaserForm & Machine Expands Kershaw County Operations: LaserForm & Machine, Inc. will invest $16 million to expand its West Columbia operations. The metal fabrication and machine shop will create 32 new jobs. LaserForm & Machine will expand its Kershaw County metal fabrication operation by purchasing a 101,000-square-foot facility in Lugoff. In addition to its existing Kershaw County operation, which will remain operational, the company also operates a facility in Richland County. Operations are expected to be online in the second quarter of 2025.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Kershaw County to assist with the costs of building renovations.
Meyn America Expands In Oconee County: Meyn America, LLC will invest approximately $50 million to expand in Oconee County. The company, which specializes in manufacturing equipment and systems for the poultry processing industry, will create 172 new jobs with the project.
Meyn America will relocate its Americas’ manufacturing center and corporate offices from Georgia to a new 200,000-square-foot facility in the Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster, adjacent to a distribution building it established earlier this year. The new facility will house manufacturing and assembly operations as well as sales, service, supply chain and finance functions. Operations are expected to be online in spring 2027.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $1.5 million Set-Aside grant to Oconee County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.
NUPI Americas Expands Hampton County Operations: NUPI Americas, Inc. will invest $7 million to expand its operations in Hampton County. The Texas-based plastic fabrication company will create 30 new jobs. NUPI will double the size of its existing facility in Early Branch, expanding production capability with additional tooling and an expanded production area. Operations are expected to be online in 2028.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.
Magna International Plans $200M Combined Investment: Magna International will invest a combined total of approximately $200 million to establish a new satellite operation and expand its existing operation in Greenville County. The mobility technology company — one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers — will create around 200 new jobs across both Piedmont facilities starting in 2025. Operations at Magna’s new 625,000-square-foot facility are expected to begin in the first quarter of next year. Both facilities will produce automotive components for cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles.
For the company’s new facility, the Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project and awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of facility set up and improvements.
Superior Wellness Selects Orangeburg County For First U.S. Operation: Superior Wellness has selected Orangeburg County to establish its first U.S. operation. The United Kingdom-based premium hot tub manufacturer and distributor’s $11.3 million investment will create 35 new jobs. Superior Wellness is purchasing a 75,000-square-foot facility in Cameron which will serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters, a warehousing and logistics operation, and a hub for spare parts and accessories. Operations are expected to be online this month.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.
AFL Continues Growth In Spartanburg County Manufacturing Operations: AFL, a subsidiary of Fujikura, Ltd. of Japan, will invest $155 million to expand its manufacturing operations across Spartanburg County. The fiber optic products and equipment manufacturer will create over 150 new jobs over the next two to five years.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.