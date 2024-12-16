$1B Boeing Expansion To Create 500 Jobs In South Carolina

More December Investment Projects

So far in December, the following seven projects have also been announced across South Carolina:

Senn Brothers Produce Grows In Jasper County: Senn Brothers Produce will invest $2.9 million to expand its South Carolina footprint with a new operation in Jasper County. The West Columbia-based produce distributor will create 19 new jobs. The new facility, located in the Cypress Ridge Business Park in Ridgeland, will have cold storage and office space to allow for expanded service to the Hilton Head and Savannah markets. Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2026.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $75,000 Set-Aside grant to Jasper County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

LaserForm & Machine Expands Kershaw County Operations: LaserForm & Machine, Inc. will invest $16 million to expand its West Columbia operations. The metal fabrication and machine shop will create 32 new jobs. LaserForm & Machine will expand its Kershaw County metal fabrication operation by purchasing a 101,000-square-foot facility in Lugoff. In addition to its existing Kershaw County operation, which will remain operational, the company also operates a facility in Richland County. Operations are expected to be online in the second quarter of 2025.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Kershaw County to assist with the costs of building renovations.

(Photo: Meyn America, LLC)

Meyn America Expands In Oconee County: Meyn America, LLC will invest approximately $50 million to expand in Oconee County. The company, which specializes in manufacturing equipment and systems for the poultry processing industry, will create 172 new jobs with the project.

Meyn America will relocate its Americas’ manufacturing center and corporate offices from Georgia to a new 200,000-square-foot facility in the Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster, adjacent to a distribution building it established earlier this year. The new facility will house manufacturing and assembly operations as well as sales, service, supply chain and finance functions. Operations are expected to be online in spring 2027.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $1.5 million Set-Aside grant to Oconee County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

NUPI Americas Expands Hampton County Operations: NUPI Americas, Inc. will invest $7 million to expand its operations in Hampton County. The Texas-based plastic fabrication company will create 30 new jobs. NUPI will double the size of its existing facility in Early Branch, expanding production capability with additional tooling and an expanded production area. Operations are expected to be online in 2028.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

Magna International Plans $200M Combined Investment: Magna International will invest a combined total of approximately $200 million to establish a new satellite operation and expand its existing operation in Greenville County. The mobility technology company — one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers — will create around 200 new jobs across both Piedmont facilities starting in 2025. Operations at Magna’s new 625,000-square-foot facility are expected to begin in the first quarter of next year. Both facilities will produce automotive components for cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles.

For the company’s new facility, the Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project and awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of facility set up and improvements.

(Photo: Superior Wellness)

Superior Wellness Selects Orangeburg County For First U.S. Operation: Superior Wellness has selected Orangeburg County to establish its first U.S. operation. The United Kingdom-based premium hot tub manufacturer and distributor’s $11.3 million investment will create 35 new jobs. Superior Wellness is purchasing a 75,000-square-foot facility in Cameron which will serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters, a warehousing and logistics operation, and a hub for spare parts and accessories. Operations are expected to be online this month.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

AFL Continues Growth In Spartanburg County Manufacturing Operations: AFL, a subsidiary of Fujikura, Ltd. of Japan, will invest $155 million to expand its manufacturing operations across Spartanburg County. The fiber optic products and equipment manufacturer will create over 150 new jobs over the next two to five years.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.