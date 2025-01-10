Contact Us

10% Growth In December For Dodge Momentum Index

Data center and warehouse planning drove growth in commercial building planning and construction activity according to the DMI last month.

The Dodge Momentum Index (DMI), issued by Dodge Construction Network, grew 10.2% in December to 212.0 (2000=100) from the revised November reading of 192.3. Over the month, commercial planning increased 14.2% while institutional planning improved 2.5%. The DMI is a monthly measure of the value of nonresidential building projects going into planning, shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year.

“Commercial activity rebounded strongly in December, thanks to a re-acceleration in data center and warehouse planning activity,” stated Sarah Martin, associate director of forecasting at Dodge Construction Network. “Overall, the strong performance of the Momentum Index this past year is expected to support nonresidential construction spending throughout 2025.”

On the commercial side, data center and warehouse planning drove much of the growth this month, while stronger healthcare and education activity supported the institutional portion. In December, the DMI was up 19% when compared to year-ago levels. The commercial segment was up 30% from December 2023, while the institutional segment was flat over the same period. The influence of data centers on the DMI this year has been substantial. If we remove all data center projects in 2023 and 2024, commercial planning would be up 8% from year-ago levels, and the entire DMI would be up 5%.

A total of 32 projects valued at $100 million or more entered planning throughout December. The largest commercial projects included six phases of the $1.6 billion Powerhouse 95 data center in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and four phases of the $1 billion Brambleton Data Center at Tech Park in Ashburn, Virginia. The largest institutional projects to enter planning were the $226 million OhioHealth Outpatient Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio, and the $220 million county jail in Peoria, Illinois.

(Source: Dodge Construction Network)
